Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

View Our Latest Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.