Zacks Research Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.88.

CNQ opened at C$47.27 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total transaction of C$376,087.50. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,833. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

