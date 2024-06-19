Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $8.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,481.07 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,368.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

