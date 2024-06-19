Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

CNQ opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

