Zacks Research Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

