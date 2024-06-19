Zacks Small Cap Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.
