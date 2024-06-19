Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $294.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

