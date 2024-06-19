Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

