Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.