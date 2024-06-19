Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

