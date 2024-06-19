ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.51. 548,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,645,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

