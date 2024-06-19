Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $1,959,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

