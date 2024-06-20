10,090 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,920 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

