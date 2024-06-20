1,333 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $173.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

