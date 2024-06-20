1,365 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 734.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

