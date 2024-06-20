15,000 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 57,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

