159 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,199,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,481.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,371.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,276.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

