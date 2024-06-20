16,072 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 903,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 441,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.