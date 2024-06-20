1,677 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.