1,859 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

