2,645 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

