3,068 Shares in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Barrons 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Barrons 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Barrons 400 ETF Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

