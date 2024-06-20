3,141 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.