3,800 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

