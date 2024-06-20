3,801 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $237.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

