38,117 Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of JAKK opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.29. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

