4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 63,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 861,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $553,073. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

