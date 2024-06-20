527 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.