6,018 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

