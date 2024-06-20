752 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average of $272.71. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.