79,057 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

