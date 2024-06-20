8,183 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.