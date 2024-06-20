8,188 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

