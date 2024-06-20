AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $171.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.