Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to $65.07-65.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.66 and its 200-day moving average is $337.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

