Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-12.00 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $285.35 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.