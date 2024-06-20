Adam Storm Sells 7,477 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,477 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,140.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,321,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,468.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Adam Storm sold 7,812 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,030.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,782.53.

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

