Adam Storm Sells 7,812 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Adam Storm sold 7,477 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,140.73.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,782.53.

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PET shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

