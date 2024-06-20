Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

