Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

