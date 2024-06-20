Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

