Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $154.50 and last traded at $154.81. 20,815,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 65,619,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

