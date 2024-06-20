Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

