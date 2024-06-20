Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 56,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $88.99 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.