AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 339.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

