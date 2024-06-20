Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.55. Alight shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 587,766 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

