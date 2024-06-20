Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,094,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $1,646,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

