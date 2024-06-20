Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6456 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.