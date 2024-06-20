Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.