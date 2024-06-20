Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 121,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

